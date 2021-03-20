PENN YAN — Rotary District 7120 secured a Disaster Relief Grant of $24,585 from The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International recently, part of the organization’s worldwide response to humanitarian needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant request was initiated by Bath Rotarian Mike Slovak and Bloomfield Rotarian Ralph Brandt for the benefit of the Arc in the 11 counties of Rotary District 7120.
The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler, Genesee-Orleans, Livingston-Wyoming, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca-Cayuga-Yates, Allegany-Steuben, and Wayne shared equally in the proceeds, which are being used for gloves, masks, disinfectant wipes, gowns, and hand sanitizer. The regional Arc serves 8,000 clients in 115 group homes with a staff of 3,000 employees. Many of the clients are among those at high risk for contracting COVID-19 and experiencing complications.
Quinlan’s Medical Supply also partnered with the District in sourcing the personal protective equipment, which enabled them to increase the amount of product because Quinlan’s gave the Rotary District pass-through pricing.
There are over 2,200 Rotarians in 66 clubs in the 11 counties of District 7120. They contribute over $250,000 annually to The Rotary Foundation, much of which is returned to the district for community projects. The Foundation also supports global grants and the eradication of Polio.
For more information, visit Rotary7120.org or http://py-rotary.weebly.com/.