GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is part of a nationwide push asking for $20 donations this week as Christmas approaches.

The reason for the amount: A $20 donation can put presents under the Christmas tree for two children and feed a family on Christmas day.

These are the ways people can contribute locally:

• Visit give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/geneva-virtual-kettles/c371440 to donate from anywhere in the world.

• Donate digitally at the kettles with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, or PayPal.

• Text GenevaKettles to 41444.

Drop a donation into a• ny of the red kettles in our area.

• Send a check to The Salvation Army of Geneva at PO Box 532, 41 North St. Geneva, NY 14456.

