GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is part of a nationwide push asking for $20 donations this week as Christmas approaches.
The reason for the amount: A $20 donation can put presents under the Christmas tree for two children and feed a family on Christmas day.
These are the ways people can contribute locally:
• Visit give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/geneva-virtual-kettles/c371440 to donate from anywhere in the world.
• Donate digitally at the kettles with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, or PayPal.
• Text GenevaKettles to 41444.
Drop a donation into a• ny of the red kettles in our area.
• Send a check to The Salvation Army of Geneva at PO Box 532, 41 North St. Geneva, NY 14456.