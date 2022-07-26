GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva’s fundraising golf tournament will return Aug. 13 at Big Oak Public Golf Course.
The fifth annual event gets underway with registration at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The tournament raises funds to help send kids to Long Point Camp, a summer camp for kids on Seneca Lake. Long Point Camp encourages children to explore social skills, learn discipline and responsibilities, and promotes fun with their ropes course, pool, sports, music, arts and crafts activities, and more.
The cost to play is $80 a golfer or $320 for a team of four. Dinner-only tickets are $25.
Sponsorships are available and donations accepted. Purchase tickets, sponsorships, or donate at give.salvationarmy.org/genevagolf22.
The tournament includes golf, dinner, and lunch at the turn. Contact Capt. Aida Rolon at aida.rolon@use.salvationarmy.org with questions.