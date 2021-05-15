The Salvation Army of Geneva helps hundreds of Genevians yearly overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army of Geneva has been doing the most good in Geneva since 1885. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. The Salvation Army of Geneva is located at 41 North St, Geneva, NY. For more information, please contact Captains Oscar and Aida Rolon at (315) 789-1055.