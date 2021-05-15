Salvation Army donation

Items donated to the Salvation Army of Geneva include liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners, sanitizing wipes, napkins, and paper towels.

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva received an anonymous donation of cleaning supplies and paper products recently that it will distribute to those in need.

The donation is part of a larger effort across the Empire State Division of The Salvation Army totaling $2 million in goods donated. The items donated include liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners, sanitizing wipes, napkins, and paper towels.

The products are being delivered to multiple Salvation Army community centers across the Empire State Division. The Salvation Army of Geneva is one of the locations organizing a distribution.

“We are so grateful for such a huge donation,” said Capt. Oscar Rolon of the Salvation Army of Geneva. “COVID-19 is still impacting our community and this donation will help people get back on track.”

The Salvation Army of Geneva is partnering with multiple not-for-profits in Geneva to get the goods out to those in need. The goods are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals and agencies in need of these items should contact the Salvation Army of Geneva at emp.geneva@use.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army of Geneva helps hundreds of Genevians yearly overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army of Geneva has been doing the most good in Geneva since 1885.  In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. The Salvation Army of Geneva is located at 41 North St, Geneva, NY.  For more information, please contact Captains Oscar and Aida Rolon at (315) 789-1055.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...