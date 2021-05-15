GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva received an anonymous donation of cleaning supplies and paper products recently that it will distribute to those in need.
The donation is part of a larger effort across the Empire State Division of The Salvation Army totaling $2 million in goods donated. The items donated include liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners, sanitizing wipes, napkins, and paper towels.
The products are being delivered to multiple Salvation Army community centers across the Empire State Division. The Salvation Army of Geneva is one of the locations organizing a distribution.
“We are so grateful for such a huge donation,” said Capt. Oscar Rolon of the Salvation Army of Geneva. “COVID-19 is still impacting our community and this donation will help people get back on track.”
The Salvation Army of Geneva is partnering with multiple not-for-profits in Geneva to get the goods out to those in need. The goods are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Individuals and agencies in need of these items should contact the Salvation Army of Geneva at emp.geneva@use.salvationarmy.org.