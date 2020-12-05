GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is asking for volunteers to help with the preparation and distribution of toy baskets to families in need for the Christmas season.
The volunteers will be needed at the Citadel on 41 North St. each day from Dec. 4-10 to inventory and prepare bags of items that will be given to families. The activity will involve walking, lifting and bending for some of the work at the center. Shifts will be needed from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Volunteers will also be needed for the toy basket distribution which will take place Dec. 11. Shifts will be needed from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be safety practices in place with masks and social distancing being required.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050f4baaa92aabff2-toybaskets or call the Salvation Army at (315) 789-1055.