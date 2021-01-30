The mission of the Victor Farmington Library is to promote and nurture a sense of community by offering the space and resources for educational, recreational, and cultural enrichment for patrons of all ages. The library serves the residents of the Victor Central School District and is part of the Pioneer Library System. It is located at 15 West Main St., in Victor. For more information, please call (585) 924-2637 or visit online at victorfarmingtonlibrary.org.