VICTOR — A collaborative effort involving the Victor Farmington Library, Farmington Victor Kiwanis Club, Victor Parks and Recreation, and Victor Hiking Trails led to the successful installation of a Storywalk at the Victor Municipal Park recently.
This community enhancement has led to further collaboration and cooperation between Victor Farmington Library Community Services Librarian Greta Selin-Love and the Kiwanis Club, who plan to install another Storywalk in Farmington this spring.
The library made the Farmington Storywalk the focus of their ROC the Day Fundraiser in December, and community members supported the effort with donations. In January, Kiwanis Club member Dave Plante delivered a $1,000 grant from the club to the library, bringing the project’s fundraising to a successful conclusion.
Farmington Highway/Parks Superintendent Don Giroux and Farmington Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe helped identify the perfect location for the new Storywalk, which will surround the existing playground at Farmington’s Town Park on County Road 8. This addition will encourage literacy, physical activity, and families to spend time together in the great outdoors.
Further news about the grand opening of the Farmington Storywalk will be released in the coming weeks.
Anne Ferguson of Montpellier, Vt., is credited with developing the Storywalk Project, in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
To learn more about Storywalks, visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org/storywalk.