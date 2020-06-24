SENECA — The Town Board will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the paving of Lake-to-Lake Road between Little Church Road and Goose Street.
The meeting, at the town hall on Flint Road, is open to the public.
