WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce organized an effort recently that resulted in the cleanup of two areas along the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway.
The focus was on picking up roadside litter and removing invasive plant species.
The Finger Lakes Community Cleanup initiative was divided into two teams. Team 1 focused its efforts at Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, removing invasive buckthorn May 6. Team 2 completed roadside litter cleanup and various invasive plant species removal at Van Riper Conservation Area the same day.
“The work that was done with Chamber volunteers was extremely helpful,” said Jason Gorman, Nature Preserve manager at Finger Lakes Land Trust. “It was great working together with the Chamber, and I hope to be part of similar events in the future.”
The Chamber volunteer effort was made possible by the support of Seneca Meadows Inc. The Seneca Falls-based business provided protective equipment, tools and refreshments. In addition, the Chamber’s planning committee of Cheryl Santos of Cayuga Lake Cabins, Tai Wright of del Lago Resort & Casino, and Diane Janes and Kendra Sonnacchio of Community Bank, N.A., helped coordinate the logistics.
Cleanup Crew Sponsors were All Purpose Lacrosse, Cayuga Lake Cabins, Community Bank, N.A., del Lago Resort & Casino, One Stop Janitorial and Office Supplies, and Quality Inn (Seneca Falls).
Contact andrea_vanbeusichem@fws.gov to learn more about volunteering at Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge or summer employment opportunities. Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities with Finger Lakes Land Trust can sign up at www.fllt.org/savemoreland/volunteer-with-fllt/.
For more information about the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, or to inquire about membership, call (315) 568-2906 or visit www.senecachamber.org.