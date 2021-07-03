GENEVA — The Seneca Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution gathered May 22 to dedicate the grave of Jerome Loomis, a Revolutionary War soldier.
Also that day at Pulteney-in-Glenwood cemetery, the grave of Loomis’ daughter, Cordelia, was rededicated. She was an early member of the Seneca Chapter National Society DAR.
Among those attending the event were members of related organizations, a local Girl Scout troop, and New York state DAR Librarian Deborah Skivington.
Regent Susan Jackson led the ceremony. She was assisted by historian/librarian Sara Greenleaf and co-chair Betty McMahon. After the playing of “Taps,” chapter members visited the Loomis house.
After the war, Jerome Loomis bought land on Pre-Emption Road in what is now Geneva. He built a house there, and his daughter lived out her life in that house.