WATERLOO — The Seneca County 4-H Outdoor Education Field Day is an annual event that typically takes place each May on Seneca Lake.
In 2021, OEFD will celebrate its 53rd year with a virtual version of the event.
“While we miss the lake and our hands-on in-person experiences, virtual OEFD allows Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County to share these great resources with any and all who wish to explore them,” said 4-H Youth Development Educator Nate Kennedy.
Visit www.senecacountycce.org to check out the 2021 Virtual Outdoor Education Field Day. All OEFD materials are housed on the Seneca County CCE website and are available to all.
For more information, contact Nate at nk623@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251.
4-H is the Youth Development program of Cornell Cooperative Extension and the National Land Grant system. 4-H Positive Youth Development connects youth to hands-on learning opportunities that help them grow into competent, caring, contributing members of society.
To learn more about 4-H in Seneca County, contact them at seneca@cornell.edu.