OVID — The Friends of the Three Bears are set to open the Seneca County Courthouse Complex Tourism Site and Cultural Center.
Located in the 1865 Mama Bear building, the tourism site will serve as a hub of information for 528,000 yearly visitors to Seneca County. During its Thursday and Friday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will be on hand to provided printed material and recommendations for local activities. In addition, tours will be provided of the historic courthouse complex to highlight the history of Seneca County.
With the first awarded Seneca County Tourism Promotion & Development Grant by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, the Friends will increase signage for the tourism office, as well as schedule cultural events including concerts and artist receptions during the Ovid Farmers’ Market, which is held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Fridays from June 18 through September.
For more information, visit threebearsovid.org or call (607) 869-3334.