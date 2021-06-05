SENECA FALLS — The Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 of Seneca Falls will host a Feed the Future Project soon.
The post is hosting a breakfast food drive to help ensure the House of Concern and other community food pantries will be able to keep their shelves stocked. Breakfast items will be collected until June 14 at the 48 State St. lodge. Non-perishable breakfast items that will be accepted include cereal, peanut butter, juice boxes, oatmeal, pop tarts, cereal bars, and instant breakfasts.
For every item donated, a person will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate to a local establishment.
For more information, contact Julie Scott at (315) 604-1396 or the post home at (315) 568-8091.