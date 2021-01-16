SENECA FALLS — The manager of the Home Depot outlet in Auburn awarded a $1,000 grant to the Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 of Seneca Falls recently.
An Eagle Scout associated with Post 366 will rehabilitate the landscaping in front of the State Street lodge as his Eagle Scout project this spring. Post Commander Sharon Rayno plans to incorporate a memorial/commemorative brick walk in the project to recognize local veterans in the community.
Home Depot Foundation grants provide funding for non-profit organizations and public agencies in the United States that are using the power of volunteers to improve communities.