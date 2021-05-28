SENECA FALLS — The Kiwanis Club of Seneca Falls-Waterloo elected its officers for the next term at its annual meeting May 6.
The new term begins Oct. 1.
Thomas David was reelected to his role as president. David, who served the club as president in 2002-03, will remain in that role for 2021-22.
Tina Lotz was elected first vice president. She is a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls and currently serves as the Seneca County clerk. Her election as first vice president puts her on course to be president in 2022-23.
The newly elected second vice president is Dawn Aubin. Aubin is a 45-year employee of Chemung Canal Trust Co. A vice president of the bank, she manages the office in Seneca Falls as well as the Genesee Street and Grant Avenue offices in Auburn. Her election as second vice president means she will serve as club president in 2023-24.