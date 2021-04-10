WATERLOO — The Second Impact has received a donation from Seneca Meadows Inc. to support speaking engagements at local schools and within the local community.
The Second Impact is a concussion awareness program that is headed up by former professional boxer and Seneca County resident Ray Ciancaglini. Ciancaglini’s work focuses on concussion awareness through speaking engagements, many of which are at local schools and with students throughout the area.
Once the pandemic is under control, speaking engagements also will continue at the Rochester Regional Health annual conference and at the Brain Injury Association in Rhode Island, and with other Brain Injury Associations planned throughout the year.
The Second Impact provides signed boxing gloves and photos to students as a means to bring attention to concussion education and provide encouragement to students to build character and become role models. All speaking engagements are done free of charge, and Ciancaglini pays for his own travel expenses.
“With the generosity of community friends and establishments such as Seneca Meadows, The Second Impact will continue to promote concussion education and will play a vital role in educating athletes, medical professionals and school officials on the latest technology for concussion prevention, awareness and management,” Ciancaglini said in a press release.