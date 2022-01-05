WATERLOO — Boy Scouts of America Troop 74 announced last week that its upcoming community service projects and 2022 camping adventures will be funded through a grant from Seneca Meadows Inc.
Most of Troop 74’s scouts haven’t been on campouts, nor do they possess the correct equipment to be safe, warm and comfortable in the outdoors. The grant will fund some supplies (i.e. sleeping pads, mess kits, etc.) for camping.
During the winter the scouts will use their time to prepare themselves on how to make a meal plan, cook, work together as a team, and enjoy the outdoors. An additional goal they aim to achieve from camping and scouting is to help build additional character traits that may not be available pursuits outside of scouting.
“Seneca Meadows continues to partner with Scouts above and beyond our expectations, and we are proud to partner with them,” said Angela Pullen, Troop 74 committee chairwoman.