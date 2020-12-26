ROCHESTER — The Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America will award its first female Scout with the prestigious rank of Eagle. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the council convened an Eagle Board of Review to confirm that 18-year old Kaitlyn Hoitt from Troop 2020, has satisfied all the requirements necessary to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
Hoitt, along with eight of her male counterparts, sat before a volunteer committee that reviewed their qualifications in earning the required ranks and leadership, 21 merit badges and completing an Eagle Scout service project.
The Eagle Scout project represents the culmination of the Scout’s training and allows them to demonstrate leadership while performing a project that benefits the community. For her Eagle project, Hoitt refurbished a multi-purpose meeting room at the Penfield United Methodist Church.
Hoitt was among the first girls to join Scouts BSA when the Boy Scouts of America opened its membership to girls aged 11-17 on Feb. 1, 2019. To date, approximately 150 girls are registered Scouts BSA members in the council’s five county service area of Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. Only two, including Hoitt, are on track to earn the Eagle rank this year with six more girls possible in 2021. Overall, by Dec. 31, 2020, the council will have awarded the Eagle rank to more than 160 youth.
Typically, it takes a Scout six years to achieve the Eagle rank given all the requirements and leadership positions they must hold first. On a fast track, a Scout who does this in three years is rare. Girls who achieve Eagle this year did it in under two years, which is remarkable and an example of true dedication and commitment to the Scout Oath and Law. Girls next year will have achieved it under three years. For comparison, the fastest any Scout could possibly complete all requirements necessary is a year and seven months.
Nationwide, the first Boards of Review were able to be convened for girls this past October. As of Oct. 1, there were around 1,200 girls nationwide that had already reached Life rank (the rank before Eagle) and were eligible for Eagle Scout. Since Oct. 1st, about 250 girls have been awarded the Eagle Scout rank – Scouting’s highest honor and achievement for a youth