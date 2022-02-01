Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday and also on Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. &&