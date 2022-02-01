GENEVA — Historic Geneva Archivist Becky Chapin will lead a session on how to preserve your family’s scrapbooks at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Geneva Public Library’s community room.
The library is located at 244 Main St.
View different types of scrapbooks from Historic Geneva’s collections and learn about how a scrapbook can contribute to the story of Geneva. Bring one scrapbook from your own family and get advice on how to preserve it for decades to come.
Want to start scrapbooking? Learn from Library Assistant Debbie Elliotto on how to find archival quality materials to create scrapbooks of your own.
Registration is required. To register, participants should visit the Library’s website at https://owwl.libcal.com/event/8796135?hs=a.