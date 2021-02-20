AUBURN — To coincide with its year-long celebration of William Seward’s final retirement trip around the world, one of the Seward Museum’s top priority projects for collections conservation is a large silk tapestry Seward once received as a gift from the Chinese Embassy.
Delegates from the Embassy visited the Auburn home in 1868 after Seward hosted them in Washington, D.C. Seward then returned this visit by traveling to China in October 1870 and meeting with the delegates from the Embassy.
After hanging in various rooms of the house from the time the Seward family was still in residence to its existence as a Museum, the tapestry was taken off display in 2019 to receive a conservation assessment and has since been in storage. This object is a top priority for conservation because of the fragile nature of silk and damage it has and would continue to sustain from light.
The Museum ask for the community’s support in order to allow this unique and internationally significant piece to be conserved and once again be put on display in the Seward House Museum. All funds received will go directly towards the conservation fee and enable future generations of visitors to view this priceless artifact that connects William Seward and Auburn to the international stage.
The Seward Museum is hosting a fundraiser for the tapestry restoration on its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SewardHouseMuseum