SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Democratic Committee will host a community potluck gathering from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Vince’s Park Pavilion at the corner of Route 318 and Routes 5&20.
Soft drinks, snacks, desserts, and some kid-friendly fare will be provided. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass or a small donation to help cover the cost of the event.
Rachel Weil, chair of the Seneca Falls Democratic Committee, says you do not need to be a registered Democrat to attend. The gathering is a chance for people in the community to meet others who share their values: racial and social justice, women’s and LGBT rights, and protecting the environment.
“It should be a fun evening of eating, conversation, maybe dancing,” she said in a news release. “On top of that, we have a couple of special guests. Jackie Augustine, longtime former Geneva City Council member and the founder of BluePrint Geneva, will be speaking about making positive change in local communities. Steven Holden, the Democratic candidate for Congress in our district, is also scheduled to make an appearance.”
More information about the Seneca Falls and Seneca County Democratic committees can be found at scdemocrats.org. For further information about this event, contact Weil at racheljweil58@gmail.com