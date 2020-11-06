LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for New York, has announced that Aaron Linderman of Seneca Falls, who is serving with the 10th Area Command of the New York Guard, has been promoted to the rank of specialist for his continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the state’s military forces.
The New York Guard is a force of uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies, providing administrative and logistics support. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood-control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer. They normally train as volunteers and are paid only when they are placed on state duty during emergencies.
The New York Guard, which is one of 23 state defense forces around the country, is authorized to recruit just over 1,000 volunteers organized into units across New York. Currently, there are 500 New York Guard members.
About half of the New York Guard volunteers are former members of the active duty military or National Guard who bring a wealth of experience to the force while the other half have never served in the military. Previous military membership is not a requirement for New York Guard service.
People who have served in the military can serve in the New York Guard until age 68. Those who have never served in the military must be between 18 and 55 years old to join.