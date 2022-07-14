PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office has scheduled several activities for the county fair’s annual “Kids Day” on Friday.
From noon to 3 p.m., the sheriff’s youth officer and Dundee Central School District resource officer will process child identification through the Operation Safe Child ID program.
From 1-4 p.m., child safety seat technicians from the sheriff’s office will be conducting car seat inspections, issue new seats if required, and educate parents and caregivers on the proper installation of child safety seats.
At 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office newest K-9, Magnum, and his handler will be performing a K-9 demonstration.