CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote announced early this week a planned reintroduction of Sunday hours at the library will be postponed.
“We have the same staffing challenges as other local public-facing businesses and organizations at this time,” Goodemote said. “Regretfully, we have not been able to attract applicants for open entry-level positions.”
Wood Library is seeking qualified applicants for part-time information and circulation desk clerks. Those interested should contact Circulation Desk Supervisor Carrie Magnan at cmagnan@pls-net.org or (585) 394-1381.
In May 2021, Canandaigua City School District voters approved an increase in community-based funding that included resources to reopen the library on Sunday afternoons, beginning this month.