CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote announced early this week a planned reintroduction of Sunday hours at the library will be postponed.

“We have the same staffing challenges as other local public-facing businesses and organizations at this time,” Goodemote said. “Regretfully, we have not been able to attract applicants for open entry-level positions.”

Wood Library is seeking qualified applicants for part-time information and circulation desk clerks. Those interested should contact Circulation Desk Supervisor Carrie Magnan at cmagnan@pls-net.org or (585) 394-1381.

In May 2021, Canandaigua City School District voters approved an increase in community-based funding that included resources to reopen the library on Sunday afternoons, beginning this month.

Wood Library is a full-service community library serving everyone who resides in the Canandaigua City School District. It offers exceptional public library service in a comfortable and safe environment where people can satisfy their curiosity, stimulate their imaginations, and connect to the local community and to the world. Learn more at woodlibrary.org.

