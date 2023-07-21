PENN YAN — Interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer in Yates County?
The Master Gardener Regional Training starts Sept. 26 and runs through Nov. 22. The 10-week course is $140 a person and will be held at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
The Master Gardener Program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their county Cornell Cooperative Extension office to share information throughout the community. They are neighbors teaching neighbors about landscapes, vegetables, fruits, herbs, houseplants, beneficial and harmful insects, plant diseases, integrated pest management, wildlife management, soils, birds, composting, water conservation and more.
The training from CCE provides a basic understanding of horticulture and knowledge of where to find horticultural information utilizing the Extension’s own library, Cornell resources, and the web. Course topics include plant nutrition, soils, vegetable, fruit culture, trees, shrubs, lawns, diseases, and insects that affect plants, pruning and more.
The Yates County Master Gardeners support other community members in the following ways:
• Answer gardening, lawn, shrub, and tree questions phoned into the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
• Identify disease and causes of damage to plants and provide suggestions for control.
• Test for soil pH on samples brought into the Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
• Participate in yearly plant sales.
• Sponsor the annual event Gardening Matters Day.
• Support the Penn Yan Community Garden.
• Work with youth to build an understanding of gardening, wildlife, and the environment.
• Provide advice and guidance for developing and maintaining public and community gardens.
• Write/edit articles for the “Gardening Matters” quarterly newsletter.
If you enjoy gardening, want to share knowledge and skills, and are willing to volunteer time on horticultural projects and functions to help meet the goals of Yates County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension Program you are encouraged to apply.
For more information (or to sign up), email Cheryl Flynn at cj348@cornell.edu or contact the CCE-Yates County office at 315-536-5123.