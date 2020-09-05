FAYETTE — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will hold a fundraiser later this month at Zubige Vineyards.

The “Sunset Summer Fund Raiser” is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets cost $50. They must be purchased in advance by visiting www.senecalake.org/event-3943199.

There will be a choice of four food options:

  • Cheese pizza with hummus and vegetable crudite.
  • Chicken kabob with falafel, peppers and onions.
  • Beef kabobs with falafel, peppers and onions.
  • Spinach and feta pizza with hummus and vegetable crudite.
  • All options come with a drink included.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Seating is limited. Those attending should bring their own chairs or blankets.

The event will feature live music by Bob & Dee, Dee Specker, and Bob Walpole.

