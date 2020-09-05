FAYETTE — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will hold a fundraiser later this month at Zubige Vineyards.
The “Sunset Summer Fund Raiser” is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets cost $50. They must be purchased in advance by visiting www.senecalake.org/event-3943199.
There will be a choice of four food options:
- Cheese pizza with hummus and vegetable crudite.
- Chicken kabob with falafel, peppers and onions.
- Beef kabobs with falafel, peppers and onions.
- Spinach and feta pizza with hummus and vegetable crudite.
- All options come with a drink included.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Seating is limited. Those attending should bring their own chairs or blankets.
The event will feature live music by Bob & Dee, Dee Specker, and Bob Walpole.