PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office will be offering the state’s snowmobile safety course later this month.
Those 10-18 years old must have a safety certificate to operate a snowmobile away from their property or to cross public highways. Adults can take the course as well.
The free course will be held in two sessions — from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 and 8 a.m. to 12 noon Feb. 18. The class is limited to the first 20 people to sign up, and both sessions must be attended to receive a certificate.
The course will be held at the Yates County Public Safety Building (sheriff’s office), 227 Main St. Reservations can be made by calling 315-536-5178 from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Reservations must be made no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 16.