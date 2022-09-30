ONTARIO — The Wayne County sheriff’s office recreational safety division will be offering the state’s snowmobile safety course Nov. 5 at Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road.
The course is open to youth operators and required for anyone 10-18 years old who wants to operate a snowmobile on public trails.
The training will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A parent or guardian’s signature is required for youth operators, and those attending need to bring a pen and lunch.
To register for a class, go to register-ed.com/programs/new_york/251-new-york-snowmobile-safety-course or bit.ly/3UOsfSN.