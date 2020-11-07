LYONS — The recreation safety division of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will offer the state snowmobile safety course Saturday, Dec. 5.
The course will be taught at the county fire training building on Nye Road in Lyons. It is open to youth operators and required for anyone 10-18 years of age who wants to operate a snowmobile on public trails.
The training will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. and end at or about 4:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (315) 946-5714.
Those taking the course will need to bring a pen(s) and their own lunch. A parent or guardian signature is required.
A mask will be required, as COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.