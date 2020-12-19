SAVANNAH — Strengthening Our Area Residents has tried its best to encourage local residents during this time of continued social distancing.
Recently, the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and SOAR joined together to safely bring a little holiday cheer to the children of the community. This year, masked Santa and Mrs. Claus stood on the sidewalk while cars drove up to them and children received a small gift.
Last month, SOAR collaborated with high school students who belong to the Clyde–Savannah Wellness Group to create and place inspirational quotes on 23 different business windows throughout Clyde and Savannah. The uplifting quotes said things like “You are enough,” “Be the person you want to meet,” and more. People went from business to business searching for and matching the quote to the correct location.
SOAR also is organizing a “phone tree” call list in order to stay in contact with members of the community who aren’t on social media, email, or are unable to leave their home. The phone tree format will include “check-ins” and news regarding community opportunities.
To be included in the call list, please call SOAR directly at (315) 573-0903.