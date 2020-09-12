SODUS — It might not have been the big banquet they deserved, but the Sodus Chamber of Commerce presented gifts to Joan and Tom Miller as Citizens of the Year for 2019, and Bill and Sandy Bishop from the Sodus Cold Storage for the Milestone Award.
The chamber conducted an open-air meeting Sept. 3 with 25-plus members attending. It was the chamber’s first meeting since February. Face coverings were worn and social distancing observed.
The Millers were honored for their community activism.
A retired teacher and school administrator, Tom continues to share his love of math and numbers by tutoring several students from Sodus and surrounding schools. He also coaches various sports and is on the Sodus recreation board.
Joan tutors adults though the literacy program and serves in many capacities for Pines of Peace, including her leadership for the successful Pines of Peace Artrageous fundraiser. She also serves on the committee for Family Promise.
The Millers are active members of the First Presbyterian Church.
Sodus Cold Storage was selected as the Milestone recipient. It was founded in 1914 as a “storage for vegetables” such as celery, carrots, and onions that were grown on the local muck land. In the mid-1930s the business was experimenting with Cornell University, using controlled atmosphere units.
After working for the company for several years, Bishop bought his father’s stock and became president in 1970. The Bishops own a majority of the shares of stock, and Sandy now serves as president with Bill as the board chairman and company historian.
The facility has expanded and includes several buildings where products are stored for many companies.
The scholarship raffle was held, and the community contributed $1,235 so the chamber could award one $500 Erie Piekunka Scholarship and two $300 scholarships to graduating Sodus High School seniors.
Plans for the October chamber meeting are not finalized at this time. However, the annual meeting and election of officers will be held in November at Nick’s Family Restaurant.
For more information, call the chamber at (315) 576-3818 or email chamber14551@yahoo.com.