SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce is seeking suggestions for its 2022 Citizen(s) of the Year Award, as well as suggestions for the Milestone Award.
Anyone can submit a recommendation, and only one submission is needed. The candidate need not be a Chamber member and may be from a group, business, church, school, social, or civic organization, or a private individual, but must live in the town of Sodus. Suggestions must be submitted in writing, signed, and a phone number included.
Also needed are suggestions for the Milestone Award. This award is for a local business or organization that is celebrating a “milestone” such as age, or that has done something exceptional for the town.
All suggestions should be mailed to the Sodus Chamber, PO Box 187, Sodus, NY 14551, or emailed to chamber14551@yahoo.com, by March 1. The Chamber’s Board of Directors will review all received and announce the winner(s) on or about March 8.
A banquet to honor the Sodus Chamber’s Citizen(s) of the Year will be held April 8 at The Heights Restaurant in Sodus Point. The public is invited to attend. A social hour starts at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, with dinner to follow. Menus and cost to be determined. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Destinations Travel on Main Street in Sodus; by calling Destinations Travel at (315) 483-8747; by mailing a check to the Chamber at PO Box 187, Sodus, NY 14451; or by contacting Mary Jane Mumby at (315) 483-4067.
In addition, the Sodus Chamber once again will be conducting the annual raffle to benefit the scholarship fund that has raised over $25,000 since 2003. The winners for the raffle prizes will be drawn at the annual Citizen of the Year banquet. Individuals or businesses may donate items for the raffle, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Purchase raffle tickets at Destinations Travel.
Those interested in donating directly to the scholarship fund can write a check payable to Sodus Chamber of Commerce and send it to PO Box 187, Sodus, NY 14551-9510.
Call the Chamber at (315) 576-3818 with questions.