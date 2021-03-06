SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce and the Sodus Nursing Home are looking to send some cheer to the nursing home’s residents.
Their “Hello Cards” project began with Valentine’s Day cards and will continue to include St. Patrick’s Day. Plus, SNH residents will celebrate nine birthdays in March.
The staff at Sodus Rehab will work to make sure residents get your card. Cards may be dropped off at the Sodus Library in the special mailbox, or can be mailed directly to Sodus Nursing Home, Attention Activities, 6884 Maple Ave., Sodus, NY 14551.
The organizations encourage the community to continue sending “Hello Cards” every week or so; they may be mailed or dropped off at the library. The cards need not be bought: You can fold plain paper into fourths and draw or paste on a picture.
Bernadine Converse and Alice Irwin have been busy making cards for the residents at Sodus Nursing Home and other facilities like it in the area. Between them, they have done over 500.
If you would like to connect with just one resident, let the Sodus Chamber know and they will pair you with help from Sodus Nursing Home.
Contact the Sodus Chamber of Commerce at (315) 576-3818 or chamber14551@yahoo.com with questions or comments.