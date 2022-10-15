Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary continue 'generous' work

PENN YAN — Several members of the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gathered recently at The Mansion at Keuka Lake for their first in-person meeting in 2½ years.
Against the beautiful backdrop of a fall day at the lake, they enjoyed a delicious luncheon, reconnected and got re-energized. The group presented a check for $2,000 to Helen Kelley, director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. The funds will support the purchase of a new cardiac defibrillator/monitor for the Medic 55 ALS vehicle.
“I am truly grateful for the commitment and dedication the Auxiliary has to the mission of Soldiers & Sailors and the Homestead,” Kelley said. “Despite the limitations presented by covid protocols, they have worked tirelessly to raise money and awareness to ensure that all in their community have access to quality, local healthcare.”
Over the past few years, the small but productive group has worked creatively, through pandemic restrictions, to host several fundraisers, including jewelry sales online and at the Windmill; “That Their Lights May Shine” ornament sales; the “Remembering Those Who Served” project; and mum sales.
The group is committed to continuing these efforts and to brainstorming other fundraising ideas.
Are you looking for a way to make an important impact on the health of your community by contributing a few hours of your time a year? If so, consider assisting with one or several Auxiliary projects.
For more information contact Marilyn Smith at 315-536-2173.