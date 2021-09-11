St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy believes arts are central to personal growth and contributes favorably to an individual’s general health and wellbeing, both physical and emotional. The Academy provides high quality instruction in music and dance to students of all ages and levels of skill regardless of financial means, race, gender, religion or ethnic origin. Its mission “Arts For All” is to create a rich cultural environment accessible to all through classes, workshops, and performances. For donations or more information, check out www.stpetersgeneva.org/give/community-a-campaign-for-the-future.