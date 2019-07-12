CLYDE – St. John’s School will host an alumni reunion Aug. 16.
A Latin Mass will be at noon at St. John’s Church.
A reception will follow in the St. John’s Hall. There will be a light lunch, guest speakers, displays, videos and a self-guided tour of the school building.
The cost is $10 per person, and reservations are due by July 15.
Checks should be made payable to St. Joseph the Worker Parish and mailed to the parish office at 43 W. DeZeng St., Clyde 14433.
For details, call (315) 902-4130.
