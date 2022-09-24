GENEVA — This fall, St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy and North Street School will provide access to the arts for third-grade students.
Starting next month, 16 third-graders from North Street School will have the opportunity to study piano and violin.
Through a grant from 21st Century Grants, and with SPCAA acting as a consultant, students will be shuttled from school to the St. Peter’s campus twice a week for lessons in piano or violin. Each week, eight students will work on piano and eight on violin; then they will switch.
Rehearsals will last one hour, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Students will be selected by the third-grade music teacher.
The Geneva City School District is the recipient of this grant and has collaborated with other local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva on similar future projects. In the near future, a dance component will be added.
This funding is annual for the next five years.
For more information on this grant, contact Shelley Higgins at shiggins@stpetersarts.org.