St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy offers lessons and performances in community choirs, piano, violin, cello, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages and now serves more than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area in large part due to the dedicated core of instructors and staff, all of whom are professionals in their field. Embracing its theme of “Arts for All,” the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy is open to students of all ages and levels of skill regardless of financial means or religious affiliation. Offerings will be expanded and enhanced in renovated space with an extensive Capital Campaign currently under way. For donations or more information, check www.stpetersgeneva.org/give/community-a-campaign-for-the-future.