GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, through the generosity of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, has received a grant for $5,000 to help offset the effects of COVID-19. This grant made it possible for the academy to operate remotely during most of the pandemic while working toward pivoting to a hybrid model once restrictions were lifted.
While focusing on a dip in enrollment during the pandemic, St. Peter’s was able to address issues of engagement and fulfillment on the part of the students. The grant helped secure teaching staff, implement technology to make virtual lessons possible, and allowed scholarships to be offered, securing a main point of its mission of making the arts accessible to all.
St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy offers lessons and performances in community choirs, piano, violin, cello, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages and now serves more than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area in large part due to the dedicated core of instructors and staff, all of whom are professionals in their field. Embracing its theme of “Arts for All,” the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy is open to students of all ages and levels of skill regardless of financial means or religious affiliation. Offerings will be expanded and enhanced in renovated space with an extensive Capital Campaign currently under way. For donations or more information, check www.stpetersgeneva.org/give/community-a-campaign-for-the-future.