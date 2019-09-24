PENN YAN — Three candidates for state Supreme Court justice will appear at a public forum Oct. 3 in the Penn Yan Elks Lodge on Main Street.
The 7 p.m. event is sponsored by Yates County Shooters Committee on Political Education. John Prendergast, SCOPE chairman and Benton town supervisor, said the public will get to ask questions during the forum.
The candidates for two positions are incumbent Republican Justice Matthew Rosenbaum of Scottsville, Monroe County; Republican Kevin Nasca of Rochester, an attorney and Monroe County Family Court magistrate; and Democrat Meredith Vacca of Rochester, an assistant Monroe County district attorney. Each position carries a 14-year term.
The 7th Judicial District covers eight counties: Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates.
Election Day is Nov. 5.