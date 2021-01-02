GENEVA — Several members of Boy Scout Troop 4 received prizes for their sales of popcorn and nuts at a Court of Honor Dec. 14.
“Popcorn Colonel” Rita Bailey handed out the prizes, which included patches, pins, survival tools, flashlights, backpacks, jackknives, foam and plush toys, hammocks, and gift cards.
The 13 Scouts participating in the annual drive sold more than $5,600 worth of popcorn and nuts. Jonathan Bailey and Alex Brockway were the troop’s top sellers, raising more than $1,450 each. The sale netted $1,700 in commissions for the Troop 4 Scouts.
Will Gales, Mohawk District Executive for the Seneca Waterways Council, presented the annual Friends of Scouting campaign. More than $850 was pledged or received toward the drive that evening.
Scoutmaster Rich Nardone awarded three merit badges earned since the September Court of Honor: Hiking to Jackson Wright and Sean Wright, and Space Exploration to Alex Brockway.
Scouts, parents and the troop’s adult volunteer leaders also rang the bells at the Salvation Army’s traditional red kettles, observing COVID-19 safety protocols, on three successive Fridays in December at Walmart.
Troop 4 has been sponsored by The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.