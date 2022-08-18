NEWARK — This Wayne County village, like many area municipalities, is noted for the amount of pizza places it has.
Dan and Sandra Orsborne, the owners of a new pizzeria/bakery, Sugar & Slice, have decided to throw their hat — or, more fittingly, oven mitts — into the ring.
Sugar & Slice, which had its grand opening July 25, is owned and operated by the married couple. The new pizzeria and bakery at 535 W. Union St. is the same location that has been home to a few other pizzerias. The renovated building was once a Mark’s Pizzeria when the former owner, Scott “Woody” Kinslow, opened it doors in 1995. It became home to Woody’s Hometown Pizza in 2017.
Dan, of Newark, and his wife Sandra, of Syracuse, were employees at both former restaurants until they closed. They decided to put their experience to good use.
Sandra, 30, said they are trying to set themselves apart from the average pizza restaurant by “using fresh and local ingredients as much as possible.”
“We have high standards, and everything goes through multiple taste tests,” she said recently while taking a fresh tray of chocolate chip cookies out of the oven. “I have always been into cooking. I have experience in fine dining.”
Sandra is in charge of baking and preparing all the fresh bakery items that adorn the entrance area of the restaurant.
“Business has been good, a lot of delivery and pick-up orders because people want to come in and see what we’ve done with the place,” she said.
The restaurant was remodeled with the staff’s help to have a “more modern, sleek look.”
The couple wants to be “involved with the town and give back to the community,” saying they plan to be present at the Family Festival in the coming months, as well as working with other local businesses, including the soon-to-open Runaway Blue Brewing Co.
“We’re proud to be a part of the up-and-coming Newark,” Sandra said.
The village received a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant and has made recent business news with the construction of a Marshall’s discount clothing store next to the Wegmans on West Miller Street.
The Orsbornes are all about innovative ideas, including a new pizza of the week every week — mac and cheese and buffalo pizza top that list thus far — as well as gluten-free offerings. However, they want to maintain the traditional feel of family and community.
“We are like a family, the people working here,” Sandra said. “One worker has worked in the building for 23 years. I think that’s what sets us apart.”
To see Sugar & Slice’s menu and dinner specials, visit their website or Facebook page.