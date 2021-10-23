CANANDAIGUA — Starting tomorrow, Family Promise of Ontario County will participate in Family Promise Week, a national event to raise awareness of the issue of family homelessness and the challenges low-income families face during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit is one of 200 Family Promise Affiliates nationwide.
“We have seen the number of families reaching out to us increase, and we know it will grow even more as eviction moratoriums end…The spirit of giving is strong in this community. We will continue to help underserved families in our neighborhoods achieve sustainable independence,” said Melanie McGuire, President of Family Promise of Ontario County Board of Directors.
Those who wish to support these efforts can donate to Family Promise of Ontario County at www.fpgives.org/organizations/family-promise-of-ontario-county.
For information on Family Promise Week, reach out to Brenda Spratt, Execute Director, at fpocdirector@fpocny.org or call (585) 905-3988.