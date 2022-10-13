LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors for the return of its haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars.
The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now the Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut St., takes place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28-29. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail.
The experience combines scare actors, dim and strobe lighting, fog machines, decorations, loud music/sounds, and more — turning the everyday history museum into an unrecognizable nightmare.
The haunt is organized by the Museum’s executive director, Rhea Hayes.
“Last year, we had fun testing the water, seeing what worked and didn’t,” Hayes said. “After a lot of uncertainty with the pandemic, we received an outpouring of community support, and I’m very excited for this season.”
Hayes teased the theme of this year’s haunt.
“It’s based on a film franchise that I think will make for a fun haunt all around, for everyone involved,” she said. “Because why not base a haunt that’s set inside a jail on the concept of all crime being made legal?”
Hayes also shares that she is actively looking for volunteers interested in participating in Terror Behind Bars as scare actors. More information and an application can be found online at www.waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. Tickets for the haunt can be purchased at this link as well.
For more information, contact the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943, info@waynehistory.org, or visit www.waynehistory.org for Museum news and updates.