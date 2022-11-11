'The Importance of Being Earnest' this weekend at Midlakes

Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.