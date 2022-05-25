WATERLOO — The Village of Waterloo has led a multi-year initiative to honor the brave service members nominated by family and friends who have received the distinguished Purple Heart Award with a new local Wall of Honor that recognizes this distinctive military honor this Memorial Day and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a soft unveiling was held in August of 2020 and now fittingly, the official dedication ceremony is taking place on Memorial Day in Waterloo, New York the birthplace of Memorial Day, on Monday May 30th at 5pm in Lafayette Park with Senator Helming as the Master of Ceremonies.
The Purple Heart Wall of Honor dedication is part of Waterloo’s 156th Remembrance of Memorial Day with Commemoration events starting in the morning of Military Services at Village Cemeteries, Veterans Bike Rally, and a Commemorative Parade down Main Street at 4 p.m., followed with a Wreath Laying Ceremony in Lafayette Park, and the Purple Heart dedication at 5pm on the main stage.
“I am so pleased this day has arrived,” said Village of Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor, “The Day, the Memorial and the Ceremony will be dedicated to Commemorating Veterans, particularly those wounded and killed in military conflicts that will forever be engraved on our local Purple Heart Wall of Honor. I am grateful to all who assisted in making this project a reality and thankful knowing that it will continue to expand as it is a “living Memorial” with applications continuously collected.”
The Purple Heart was first instituted by George Washington in 1782 to honor bravery in action. The second and current iteration of the award, dating back to February 22, 1932, is to honor those killed or wounded in combat while serving their country. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration presented to our brave service members.
Additional Details on the full three-days of Memorial Day Weekend events, as well as donation information towards the continuation of the Purple Heart Program can be found on the Village of Waterloo’s website https://waterloony.com/