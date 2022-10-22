CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Rhashard Watkins of West Henrietta its director of Nutrition Services.
For the past four years, Watkins has served as director of Food Service Operations for Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport, a 120-bed nursing home. He previously was in leadership roles within Nutritional Service at the Hurlbut Nursing Home in Rochester. Since 2016, Watkins has also served as chief operating officer of the Rochester-based Kron Insurance Services, Inc.
Watkins will oversee a nearly 80-person department providing meals to patients of F.F. Thompson Hospital and residents of the adjacent M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. The department also serves staff members and visitors in the cafeteria in addition to providing catering services for Thompson events.
Watkins received an Associate in Applied Science in Computer Information Systems at SUNY Alfred, where he later obtained a Bachelor of Technology. He received his Executive Master of Business Administration from the E. Phillip Saunders School of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2019. He is treasurer of the Rochester Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as well as a board member for the nonprofit Baden Street Settlement in Rochester.