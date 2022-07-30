CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild, UR Medicine Thompson Health’s auxiliary, is hosting a Sunday brunch and fashion show to raise money for its education and scholarship funds.
Set for Sunday, Aug. 14, the fashion show will take place in the café at Finger Lakes Community College from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosa bar, it will include “mini shows” and boutique shopping. Featured fashions will be from the Blue Door Boutique, Carmela’s Bridal & Prom, Chico’s, Dick Anthony Ltd., the Guild Gallery Gift Shop and Wanda’s Wearables.
With open seating, tickets are $50 per guest. VIP tables seating eight, with preferred seating and goodie bags for each person at the table, are available for $500.
Proceeds benefit the Education Fund and the Scholarship Fund managed by the guild. The reservation deadline for tickets to the fashion show and brunch is Aug. 8, and reservations can be made online at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Fashion. For more information, contact tarynwindheim@gmail.com.