GORHAM — School district residents interested in running for the Marcus Whitman Board of Education can pick up petition forms at the district office.
District officials said three board seats will be decided during the annual vote and election of board members on May 17. The positions are for three-year terms.
Nominating petitions can be obtained from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the district office at 4100 Baldwin Road, or by visiting www.mwcsd.org/district/prospective-school-board-member-info.
The forms must be filed with the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. April 18.
For more information, contact Sharene Benedict, district clerk, at (585) 554-4848, ext. 1805.