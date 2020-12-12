GENEVA — The global pandemic has impacted community organizations in a myriad of ways, but Thrive to Survive hasn’t slowed down. Thrive to Survive, a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to provide financial assistance and programming to local adults diagnosed and being treated for cancer, has responded to fundraising limits creatively this fall.
“The pandemic reduced a lot of things,” said Vice President Jennifer Harris, “but not cancer diagnosis or the need to support those currently battling the diagnosis.”
Recently, Thrive to Survive received a large donation from the Friendly Ford dealership in Geneva, after they teamed up to hold a virtual test drive fundraiser. For each participant who took a virtual test drive, Friendly Ford donated $20 to Thrive to Survive, the total of which was then met by the Ford Motor Company. At the event's conclusion, $10,160 was raised and allocated toward emergency financial grants.
Another fundraising endeavor has been years in the making. In 2013, Claire and Molly Pullen began a community service donation project around the same time Thrive to Survive were beginning to establish and selected the organization as their first recipients. The Pullen sisters, referring to themselves as “The Knit Wits”, have knitted hats, mittens, scarves, and blankets for local community needs.
Now high school seniors, the Knit Wits wanted to bring their donation efforts full circle as they move on from the endeavor by donating a basket of knitted items and a monetary contribution to their first recipients. The organizers of Thrive to Survive were touched by the girls’ intention.
“It’s wonderful to see young people really showing such altruism and dedication,” Harris expressed.
For the nonprofit, the Knit Wits’ donation was perfect timing. In lieu of their annual holiday party for members, Thrive to Survive had organized a “Drive-By Holiday Party on Dec. 10 to accommodate COVID-19 health guidelines. Survivors and a guest were invited to pick up dinners-to-go provided by Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, compliments of Thrive to Survive. 64 meals were provided, all paired with the knitted items donated by The Knit Wits and a certificate from Cam’s Pizza to ensure survivors needs are met through the winter.
Harris sees such local teamwork in fundraising as a glimmer of hope amid current hardship. “There are good things still happening during this challenging time and people are still really taking care of one another.”