GENEVA — The town of Geneva’s communications committee will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the town hall, 3750 County Road 6.
The committee will discuss plans for the new year and other issues that arise. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, contact Town Board member Kim Aliperti at (315) 521-4683 or kimaliperti@townofgeneva.com.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said residents also should be aware of a change in the Town Board meeting start times. Informal discussion with the board and department heads starts at 5:30 p.m., with the formal meeting following at 6 p.m.
Town Board meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month.