.Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall on a deep primed
snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers are
expected to increase quickly and reach critical levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from widespread rain
and rapid snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and western New York, including the
following counties, in central New York, Jefferson, Lewis,
Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Ontario and Wayne.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Warm weather through today will result in significant melting
of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm system
will generate between one and two inches of rain over north-
central New York, most of which will occur through late this
evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and
extensive snow melt may cause flooding along creeks and
rivers.
- For more information please visit
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&