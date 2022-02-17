NEWARK — Looking to get in a bit of exercise, get outside or meet with new people?

Newark Public Library has the activity for you.

The Trail Blazers Walking Club meets at 9:25 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Perkins Park. Walks typically last 30 minutes.

All are welcome.

For more information, email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org or visit the Newark library on Facebook.

